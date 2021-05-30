Featured

Lamborghini Urus pair completes 4,000-mile trip across Japan

The scenery is breathtaking

May 30th 2021 at 12:00PM
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Saisyouin Gojunoto Fivestreed Pagoda - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 02

  Jodogahama - Iwate

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 03

  Trapist Monastery - Hokkaido

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 04
  Senjojiki-kaigan Coast - Aomori
  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 05

  Chokai-san Mountain - Yamagata

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Kaburashima-Jinja Shrine- Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 08

  Akita Prefectural Road Route 298 - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 07

  Kakunodate - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 10

  Chokai-san Mountain - Yamagata

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 09

  Chirihama Nagisa Driveway - Ishikawa

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 12

  Yasaka-Jinja Shrine - Kyoto

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 11

  Yasaka-Jinja Shrine - Kyoto

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 13

  Nishinooka Chikurin-do Bamboo Forest Road - Kyoto

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 15

  Nishinooka Chikurin-do Bamboo Forest Road - Kyoto

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 14

  Yoshinogawa River, Carp Streamer - Nara

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Shirakawa-go - Gifu

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Shirakawa-go - Gifu

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Yoshinogawa River, Carp Streamer - Nara

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Pacific Long Beach - Aichi

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan
  20. Jodogahama - Iwate
  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Saisyouin Gojunoto Fivestreed Pagoda - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Apple grove in Hirosaki - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Iwaki-san Mountain - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Senjojiki-kaigan Coast - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 26
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Akita Prefectural Road Route 298 - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Akita Prefectural Road Route 298 - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Kakunodate - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Nikaho-kogen Wind Farm - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Aomori Bay Bridge - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Hachimantai Aspite Line - Akita

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Chirihama Nagisa Driveway - Ishikawa

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Akashi Kaikyo-ohashi Bridge - Hyogo

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Otaru-unga Canal - Hokkaido

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Juunitaki Waterfall - Nara

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Tsunoshima - Yamaguchi

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Jogakura-Ohashi Bridge - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Seto Ohashi Bridge - Okayama

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Himeji-jo Castle - Hyogo

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Hakkoda-san Mountain - Aomori

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Trapist Monastery - Hokkaido

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini
  Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan

  Tsunoshima - Yamaguchi

  • Image Credit: Lamborghini

Two Lamborghini Urus crossovers have completed a month-long journey across Japan. Conceived as a marketing stunt, the pair traveled over 4,000 miles, collecting some truly breathtaking scenery along the way.

The idea of a long-distance drive to promote a new vehicle has been a long-held tradition in Japan. It was a much bigger achievement back in the 1960s, when Japan's expressway system was just getting underway. Many local roads were still rough, and it was considered uncommon for cars to drive all-out at high speeds for sustained lengths of time.

Nowadays, it's not particularly difficult for any modern car to complete such treks, especially when you're talking about a 641-horsepower, 626-pound-foot luxury SUV. In fact, it must be quite the exercise in restraint in modulating the 4.0-liter V8, capable of a 190 mph top speed, since the highest speed limit in Japan is about 75 mph and speed cameras are everywhere.

Still, it was a chance for Lamborghini to capture some beautiful photos along the way. The Urus almost looks out of place against ancient shrines and lush bamboo forests. They even paused to shoot at Himeji Castle in Bizen City and Shirakawa village in Gifu Prefecture, both UNESCO World Heritage sites. From snowy mountains to rocky coastlines, cherry blossom-lined avenues to massive steel bridges connecting Japan's islands, the variation in backdrops is something to behold.

The two Urus vehicles used in the trip were finished in Giallo Inti (yellow) and Blu Astraeus (dark blue), both featuring a customizable Lamborghini paint option called Pearl Capsule. Created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department, it basically adds a black finish to the roof, spoiler and front air dam. Cabin-wise, Pearl Capsule adds two-tone coloring, hexagon stitching on the seats with carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details throughout the interior. The option can also be paired with Arancio Borealis (orange) and Verde Mantis (green) exterior colors.

The trip started in far western Japan on the island of Kyushu, then traced the country's northern coast along the Sea of Japan up to the northernmost island of Hokkaido. Then it snaked down the Pacific coast to its final destination of Tokyo.

Featured Gallery: Lamborghini Urus - Japan road trip
Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 02 Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 03 Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 04 Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 05 Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 08 Lamborghini Urus - Unlock Any Road Japan 07

