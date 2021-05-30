Auctions

Take a retro road trip in this 1988 Dodge Caravan

This remarkably preserved first-generation minivan is up for auction at Cars & Bids

May 30th 2021 at 9:00AM
  • caravan hero
  • caravan side
  • caravan other side
  • caravan front
  • caravan driver seat
  • caravan interior
  • caravan rear seats
  • caravan odo

Perhaps, like millions of Americans, you're planning a road trip this summer. Rather than setting out in your soulless SUV, wouldn't it be cooler to travel the way families did a generation ago? By that, we mean at the wheel of an original Chrysler minivan. Grab this remarkably preserved 1988 Dodge Caravan, up for auction right now on Cars & Bids, and you can do just that.

The Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager were introduced for 1984, their transverse engine, front-wheel-drive layout (based on Chrysler's K-car chassis) setting the template for minivans to come. This 1988 Caravan still carries all the hallmarks of those first-generation models, with its single sliding door, short wheelbase, and two rear bench seats. It does, however, have the updated front-end styling with more smoothly integrated rectangular headlamps. This one features the optional engine upgrade, a 3.0-liter V6, hooked to a column-shifted automatic with three forward speeds.

Believed to be a lifetime California car, this Caravan appears to be rust-free. Its cream-colored cloth interior also somehow managed to have escaped the ravages of spilled juice boxes and crushed Cheetos. The odometer shows just over 91,000 miles.

These minivans are a rolling cultural touchstone for a generation of Americans, and despite their widespread popularity, are almost never found in this condition. To paraphrase former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, "If you can find a better vintage minivan, buy it." We'll bet you can't.

 

 

 

Featured Gallery1988 dodge caravan
caravan hero caravan side caravan other side caravan front caravan driver seat caravan interior caravan rear seats caravan odo

Chrysler Information

Chrysler
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X