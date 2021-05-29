Battle Royale game 'PUBG' is getting a racing mode | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is getting a racing mode for its 12th season

For those who aren't in the know, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or "PUBG" as it's colloquially known, was one of the first games to usher in the current craze of battle royale shooters. Generally, these types of games have extremely light driving elements, if any at all. That's why it was a surprise to see that due to "PUBG's" collaboration with Spain-based motorcycle company El Solitario, the game will be adding a limited-time racing mode this June as part of its season 12 content update.

The new mode will be available on the Miramar map and features both solo and squad racing types. It will be available June 2-14 on PC and June 10-21 on consoles, so don't wait too long to give it a try or you might miss it! You can pick up the game right here if you're interested, or check out the teaser for the upcoming season below.

The McLaren 570S is once again available for purchase in "Rocket League"

The "Rocket League" item shop has been on fire the past few weeks with the additions of NASCAR and F1 vehicles to the store. As of this week, the McLaren 570S is available for in-game purchase as well. This isn't the first time the car has been available, but it is the first time since the game has been free-to-play.

It's not the same old 570S that was available last time either. This time, the car is available in silver. The McLaren 570S pack will costs players 2,000 credits (or $20) and it includes the vehicle itself, unique engine audio, a silver painted decal, non-painted and silver painted wheels, and three different player banners.

If you already have the 570S from the last time it was in the store and you want the silver decal but don't want to pay the full 2,000 credits, don't worry, an upgrade pack is available for people who already have the car. That pack will run players 900 credits and includes only the painted decal, painted wheels, and a player banner. Check out the reveal below.