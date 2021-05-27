The best Memorial Day deals to get you ready for summer

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Memorial Day is here and so are the deals. For many, the holiday weekend is a harbinger of summer, and a great time to get things in order for the upcoming season. If you're looking to save some green on a few new summer toys, this list, based on user ratings and reviews, should help you out.

Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal Grill BBQ - $189.99 (21% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Charcoal grill

Easy to assemble

Heavy duty temperature gauge design

Stainless steel handle

Two fixed side shelves

Six height levels for charcoal pan

Built-in bottle opener

DOES require assembly

Featured five-star review:

"Took a while to assemble, but works great. I had installed the warming rack upside down, Customer service called me and got the problem figured out quickly. Great customer service." - Amazon reviewer, Augustus S.

GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper - $16.57 (45% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

3-in-1 brush bristles are implanted 360° around the brush making cleaning easy

Angled to make cleaning easier and more comfortable

18-inch plastic handle for comfortable grip

Rust resistant

Featured five-star review:

"I have used many grill brush cleaners in my time. Say, about 20 of them. I must say that the Grillart brush is one of the best, if not the best. They have improved on the angle, bristles and weight of the brush. It is very simple to use. It's long enough to use both hands to give it a deeper clean on your grill grates. Flip it around and you have a scraper. I use the scraper on my Blackstone griddle and it works great along with some cleaning bricks. All in all, I'm super happy to have gotten this. [The] only set back is that if you grill a lot, you will have to clean a lot. So, if you use this, it will clean for you but you may have to purchase another one real soon as the bristles get shorter and used with every clean. Depending on how hard you clean, it may last longer, but if you're like me, I clean every time I use my grill. And I grill about 3x a week. This will probably last about 6 months. So, do the math. Nothing's perfect. But, it does clean perfectly." - Amazon reviewer, Skuidman

JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set - $16.10 (35% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

4-pack

8-ounce martini glass style

Comes in a gift box - great for gifts

Dishwasher safe

Featured five-star review:

"Love the shape. Solid in hand. They call these martini glasses but I have plans to serve margaritas and cosmos in them! Clear glass and well made; great addition to my new wine and beverage bar. These will be on display in my lighted glass front kitchen cabinet. Quick ship and great follow-up customer service. [I] highly recommend and will check out the other bar things this seller has to offer." - Amazon reviewer, Amazon Customer

Inflatable Swimming Pool 118" x 69" x 21" - $62.99 (30% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Sized 118" X 69" X 21"

Holds up to two adults and four kids

Constructed with long-lasting anti-UV material

Can hold up to 330 lbs when fully inflated

Made with Naphthalene, lead free, BPA-free and CPSIA, CPC and ASTM certified

Inflates in 3-4 minutes using an electric pump

Featured five-star review:

"This pool is perfect! [It] came well packaged [and] was easy to inflate with a small inflater pump. After opening and laying it out, my large dog just had to walk and lay on it, so I could see it was pretty durable. Once I filled it, which took maybe 30 minutes, it was ready for use. I live in Florida, and the sun can warm the water a little too much, so I also bought a cover for the pool, to keep it at optimal swimming temperatures! Plus, I figured it would keep the pool from baking in the sun so it could last longer. The cover does not come with the pool, it was something I wanted for it. Depending on where you live, you may not need it. I would totally recommend buying this pool! Fun for kids, and adults like myself who want to watch the sun set with a glass of wine and a refreshing soaking. Happy pool buying!" - Amazon reviewer, Pamela

Expandable Garden Hose 100ft - $39.94 (43% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Multifunctional nozzle with 10 watering patterns

Non-kink design with aluminum end ducting

Extends from 33 ft to 100 ft in length

Fits typical U.S. outdoor garden taps

Featured five-star review:

"I’m buying another one of these. There is no other hose that compares. I bought this hose against my significant other's wishes as we have had a terrible history with these types of hoses. The classic style hose we bought to replace our last hose similar to this broke down and kinked up in 1 summer despite it saying it will never do that. Can’t use it for anything. I decided to buy this hose based on the reviews ... For 100 feet it came in a tiny package. I was a little worried. Turned it on to do some cleaning and watering in my back yard, got it caught in a metal thing in my back yard that took my last hose like this out. I thought it was done for. Nope! It survived! Not only that but other hoses like this you can’t put it on the ground and just let it run. This one, I took the nozzle off and let it run without it going crazy to water my trees. Awesome. The nozzle is amazing. I sprayed down my patio and showered my plants in one turn of the nozzle. It’s perfect. Took the hose all around my house without having to battle it. When I was done I turned it off and let the water drain out. It returned to its original shape and was all small again. This is a great hose. So happy with it." - Amazon reviewer, Sarah

ROCKPALS Portable Power Station 200W - $161.49 (15% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Includes 1 AC outlet (200W Rated, 300W Peak), 1 USB-C PD output (20V/1.5A, 30W max), 1 car port (12V/10A, 120W max), 2 dc ports (12V/5A, 60W max), 2 USB outputs (5V/3.1A), 1 QC 3.0 outputs

6.3 lbs

200w battery can hold about 23-24 charges for an iPhone 12

Fully recharges from a wall outlet in about 7-8 hours

Featured five-star review:

"My father was looking for a reliable power station to act as a battery backup on his boat for his long travels across Lake Erie to the NY canals. I search[ed] and several have so many bells or whistles like multiple input port types and flashlights. This unit by Rockpals meets all the requirements that his power station needed.

The appearance of this power station looks like a device from the movies with the red, black and silver ... I tested charging this with a 60W solar panel while powering a large DC powered cooler freezer." - Amazon reviewer, Will