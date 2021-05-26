Memorial Day tire deals | Get up to $90 back on a set of Firestone tires (and more)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to pick up a new set of tires this Memorial Day? Tire Rack has a few solid deals on new tire sets right now that are well worth your consideration.

Firestone Tire - Up to $90 back

From now until June 26, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $60 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Firestone tires or up to $90 back by mail when you purchase with your CFNA Credit Card.

Goodyear Tire - Up to $150 back

Are you more of a Goodyear kind of person? Don't worry, until June 30 you can purchase a set of four select Goodyear tires and get up to a $75 Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate. Or, you can get up to $150 back when you purchase with your Goodyear Credit Card.

Michelin Tire - Up to $70 back

For the Michelin fans out there, you can get up to $70 back via Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account with a qualifying purchase of four new Michelin tires until June 7.

BFGoodrich Tire - Up to $70 back

If you prefer BFGoodrich, you can pick up four BFGoodrich brand passenger or light truck tires to receive up to a $70 back on Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account, expiring June 1.

General Tire - Up to $100 back

General Tire enthusiast? If you've got a General Tire Credit Card you can use it to purchase four qualifying General Tire tires and may be eligible to get up to a $100 Visa Prepaid Card back. This deal is only good until May 31, so act fast on this one!

Kumho Tire - Up to $50 back

Last but not least, if you roll with Kumho, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Kumho tires, you can get up to a $50 Tire Rack Prepaid Mastercard by mail-in rebate. Like the General Tire deal, this one also ends on May 31.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle.