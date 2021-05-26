2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition adds some glitz and glam

If the Toyota Highlander wasn’t exciting enough to look at for you, Toyota is angling for a solution. Today, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition is being revealed to bring a touch of spunk to the Highlander’s lineup.

It’s essentially an appearance package for the Highlander Hybrid model, which it is exclusively paired with. The exterior enhancements are obvious. Bronze-painted 18-inch wheels thoroughly differentiate it from other Highlanders, but it’s also painted in a new paint color called Cement that will be exclusive to the Bronze Edition. You can optionally have it painted in Wind Chill Pearl, a new color for the 2022 model year Highlander.

We like the interior changes even more than the exterior. Toyota calls those exotic seats “mid-century modern-inspired SofTex-trimmed seats.” They’re adorned with the fabric insert and heavily feature bronze accents and stitching. The bronze stitching continues throughout the interior onto the doors and dash. Unique floor mats and cargo mats are embroidered with a Bronze Edition logo, and even the illuminated door sills have bronze accents on them.

Toyota is slotting the Bronze Edition into the lineup between the XLE and Limited trims, and it will be available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Toyota says the Bronze Edition foreshadows some upgrades coming to the 2022 Highlander lineup as a whole, too. For example, Toyota is sharing that the 2022 car will feature height/tilt power passenger seat adjustability — it’ll be standard on XLE and above trims. Beyond that, we’ll need to wait for Toyota to share full 2022 information.

Final pricing and availability wasn’t detailed today, but the Hybrid XLE currently starts at $42,120, and the Hybrid Limited at $46,170. Expect it to fall right in the middle, perhaps around $44,000.

