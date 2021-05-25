Add IIHS Top Safety Pick+ to the 2021 Genesis G80's list of accolades

The new G80 aced its crash tests, with Good ratings in the agency's six evaluations: small-overlap front crash tests for the driver-side and passenger-side, moderate-overlap front crash test, side-impact crash test, roof-strength test, and head restraint tests. The G80's collision-avoidance systems earned Superior ratings in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian simulations. The standard headlights in all G80 models were deemed Acceptable (although some early-production G80s require the headlights to be adjusted in order to meet that standard — Hyundai is notifying owners of those cars that they can come into the dealership to have that done for free).

The 2021 G80 follows in the tire tracks of the GV80 SUV, the 2021 G90 full-size luxury sedan and the 2021 G70 sports sedan, all of which also earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. Like we said, Genesis is on a roll.

Related Video: