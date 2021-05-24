Cadillac updated the Escalade for 2021, and you can win one here

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Touchscreens in cars are getting bigger and bigger, and the Cadillac Escalade is the prime example. With a 38-inch display up front and a 36-speaker surround sound system, all this Cadillac is missing is a place to keep your snacks. Oh wait, they thought of that too, with a fridge up front. All of this is great, but the best thing about the Cadillac Escalade is that Omaze is giving it away.

But the fun doesn’t end in the front seat. In the second row there are large screens as well, so you can binge watch your favorite TV show on your next road trip, assuming you’re not driving. To top it off, if you’re stuck way in the back, there’s Conversation Enhancement, so you won’t have to yell in order for the driver to hear what you’re saying.

With all of this technology, it’s easy to forget the original purpose of the Escalade, to get you from one place to another, in style, which it does incredibly well thanks to a 420 horsepower, 6.2L V8. Plus, this Escalade comes with something the others don’t: $20,000 in cash.

Here's what we said about the 2021 Escalade in our First Drive review:

"The 6.2-liter V8 remains a gem of an engine. It’s powerful and flexible, and the 10-speed makes great use of its strengths. It's hardly fuel efficient, though. Over the course of our 58-mile test loop, we averaged just under 16 mpg, which pretty much confirms the EPA's ratings of 14 mpg in the city, 19 mpg on the highway and 16 combined. The latter is 2 mpg worse than the more powerful Navigator, a number that amounts to many hundreds of dollars in annual fuel costs. We would have liked to spend some time with the new diesel engine for comparison, but both it and the Super Cruise option are coming later this year, so that will have to wait, but based on the EPA figures for GM’s full-size pickups with the same engine, we’d expect somewhere in the neighborhood of low 20s combined from the oil-burner.

"As delightful as the Escalade’s powertrain is, that’s not its standout feature; that honor goes to the suspension. All but the base model Escalade can be equipped with Cadillac’s fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control. Air suspension requires a Platinum model (Sport or Premium Luxury; choose your own adventure). The combination of the two is exquisite, and it’s only over particularly bad pavement that the 22-inch wheels and body-on-frame construction combine to remind you that independent rear suspension alone is not a cure-all for the shortcomings of a truck chassis.

"There are other nontrivial benefits to the Escalade’s new rear suspension packaging. The big one is third-row legroom, which is up by 10 inches (24.8 inches to 34.9 inches) from the 2020 model even in the standard-wheelbase Escalade. This is still short of the Navigator’s 42.3 inches of rear legroom, but someone of even average height can actually sit back there now . There’s also 25.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row in the Escalade – up from 15.2 cubes and beating the standard Navigator’s 19.3. But comfort and performance alone do not a luxury car make. It’s the smaller touches – both tangible and intangible – that can make or break a premium offering, and Cadillac took that to heart, especially in the Escalade’s cabin.

"The digital dash is a work of art, frankly, and it’s backed by solid hardware to boot. It boasts instantaneous response to inputs, and the infotainment system is smooth and intuitive. Your author jumped into the Escalade without any sort of primer and was able to get completely acclimated to the experience in 10 or 15 minutes behind the wheel. Good luck doing that in a Mercedes. The only real learning curve is a side effect of the Escalade’s massive square footage of digital real estate.

"For example, the display on the left side of the instrument cluster requires a bit of mental re-programming. In most cars, this area is usually occupied by miscellaneous functional controls, like headlight toggles or dimmer knobs. Most of those are present here, but they’re accompanied by an additional driver information display, which allowed Cadillac to de-clutter the gauges a bit. It’s attractive, clean, and functional. Our only gripe is with the drive mode toggles, which are represented by individual buttons underneath this display, rather than a single knob, which would have been more elegant.

"We were also quite impressed by the upgraded AKG audio system in our test car. While a 19-speaker AKG system is standard, the 36-speaker variant we sampled is quite an experience. AKG is new to car audio, but like many fixtures of the industry, it is owned by Harman Kardon, which knows its way around an automotive cabin. We only had time to listen from the driver’s seat, but we came away impressed, even listening to satellite radio, which is known for low-quality audio streams. The system has crisp highs and punchy lows; the latter are perceptible through the pedals even at low volumes."

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Tie The Knot, which, according to Omaze, “works to raise awareness and advocate on behalf of LGBTQ equality throughout the world. Tie The Knot releases limited edition collections of neckwear and other fashionable products to benefit organizations that are in the trenches fighting for LGBTQ civil rights every single day and to fund their international public education campaign. Your donation can help Tie The Knot continue to move the dial in support of LGBTQ equality.”

If you want this opportunity to own this tech-filled luxury SUV, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 26, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

