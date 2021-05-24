2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer configurator lets you build one your way

Jeep fully unveiled the 2022 Grand Wagoneer, its long-awaited alternative to the Cadillac Escalade, in early 2021. We knew it wouldn't be cheap, it's positioned at the very top of the company's range, and the online configurator launched recently reveals the cost of popular options like two-tone paint and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Grand Wagoneer buyers have four trim levels called Series I, Series II, Obsidian, and Series II, respectively, to choose from. In its cheapest configuration, a Series I with no options, the SUV starts at $88,995 including a jaw-dropping $2,000 destination charge. That sum corresponds to a Grand Wagoneer finished in white with a black roof, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, four-wheel-drive (the only configuration offered), and a 6.4-liter V8 engine.

The other color combinations on the palette cost $595 each, while 22-inch polished aluminum wheels add $2,495 to the bill. Embedding a display into the passenger side of the dashboard sets you back $1,195, while a rear-seat entertainment system costs $1,995. Buyers who want more tech can select the Convenience Group, which bundles drowsy driver detection, a highway assist system, night vision technology, a digital rear-view mirror, and traffic sign recognition technology for $3,995. Smoke? That'll be $45 for a cigar lighter and a removable ashtray, please.

Put another way, most standalone options bump the base Grand Wagoneer's base price above the $90,000 mark. At the other end of the spectrum, the Series III priced at $105,995 including destination comes standard in white with a black roof, 22-inch wheels, Palermo leather upholstery, massaging front seats, and wood interior trim, among other features. Different 22-inch wheel designs are available for $995, embossed metal interior accents cost $795, and more vivid paint combinations are priced at $595. Keeping your kids entertained and smoking (preferably not at the same time) will still cost you $1,195 and $45, respectively. If you tick every single box on the list of options, including the $995 Heavy-Duty Trailer-Tow package, your dealer will send you a bill for $110,935. Jeep's prediction that "the aftermarket will go nuts" with the Grand Wagoneer could add several thousands to that number.

While that's a hefty number for a Jeep, it's not an unusually high figure for the segment the Grand Wagoneer landed in. Cadillac's cheapest Escalade carries a $77,890 price tag. It could go higher, too. In 2016, former Jeep boss Mike Manley predicted his team could push the SUV up to the $130,000 - $140,000 bracket after re-establishing the nameplate's reputation, adding that the brand doesn't have a maximum price ceiling. It's reasonable to speculate the Grand Wagoneer will gradually move upmarket during the 2020s, via new trims or limited-edition models.

While the original Grand Wagoneer pioneered the luxury SUV segment, it cost a fraction of its heir's price. Jeep charged $29,695 for the wood-sided truck in 1991, a figure that represents around $60,674 in 2021. For context, a Cadillac Eldorado cost $31,245 (about $63,400 in 2021) that year, Chevrolet's fourth-generation Corvette carried a base price of $31,979 (around $64,400), and a Volkswagen Golf retailed for $9,055 (approximately $18,600).

