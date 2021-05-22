Featured

'Rocket League' is adding F1 cars to its roster | Gaming roundup

Also, 'Snowrunner' is now free on Gamepass

May 22nd 2021 at 1:00PM

This week in racing game news:

"Rocket League" has released its Formula 1 fan pack

As of this Thursday, "Rocket League" has expanded upon its race-centric latest season by adding the Formula 1 fan pack to the store. The new F1-themed item pack includes the Formula 1 2021 car (using the Dominus hitbox), individual decals for Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull and Williams, and last but not least, a set of Pirelli tires. Keep in mind, the team decals can only be applied to the F1 car in the pack, which means you unfortunately won't be able to slap an Alfa Romeo decal onto your favorite Octane. Also starting this week, you'll be able to pick up the Formula 1 Player Banner from the item shop for the low, low price of free. The greater F1 fan pack, though, will cost you 2000 in-game credits or $20. You can check out the reveal video below.

 
"Snowrunner" is now available for free on Game Pass (and for purchase on Nintendo Switch)
 
"Snowrunner," the followup to "Mudrunner," is a driving sim focused on off-roading and carefully navigating through rough terrain. It's been available on PC, PS4 and Xbox for nearly a year now, but as of this week, players can download the game and play it for free on Xbox Game Pass. As if that wasn't cool enough, it's also now available for Nintendo Switch, so users of that system can play the game on the go. In our original review of the game we said that its "slow, methodical gameplay can impress despite a frustrating interface" and if you'd like to see that elaborated upon, you can see more of our thoughts here. Otherwise, enjoy it for free if you're a Game Pass subscriber.

