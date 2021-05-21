Win this 2021 Subaru Outback and fill your summer with adventure

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

From the mountains of Colorado to the windswept plains of Patagonia, some of my most memorable drives have been in one vehicle in particular, the Subaru Outback, and thanks to Omaze, an Outback can be yours.

Win a 2021 Subaru Outback - Enter at Omaze

The Outback, redesigned for 2020, features a 2.5L four-cylinder boxer engine and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive. Here’s what we said about it on our first-drive:

“Our first driving stint was in an Outback Touring equipped with the lesser of two available engines. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four, with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, feels perfectly adequate for the driving we did at or near sea level, and climbs competently on steep grades. While it didn’t perform passing maneuvers with a sense of urgency, we still felt comfortable overtaking slower vehicles when we had to.

"For daily driving somewhere like the California coast, or the suburbs of the Detroit, the more economical 2.5 (26 mpg city, 33 highway, 29 combined) would be our choice to live with. This is mated to a CVT, one programmed to “shift” like a traditional automatic, staying out of its own way, and providing a nice linear pull — without a rubber band type of feel — when you need to climb a hill. Paddle shifters on the back of the wheel give you a sense of more control, if that’s something you need. We rarely used them.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, no donation or purchase is necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Meals on Wheels. According to Omaze, “Meals on Wheels delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to continue to live nourished lives with independence and dignity in their own homes. As one example of hundreds, last year, thanks to their partnership with Subaru, a Meals on Wheels program in Athens, GA was able to provide meals for individuals who had been waitlisted for service. Your donation can help to make this kind of life-changing impact for seniors nationwide.”

If you want this Outback in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 24, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Related Video: