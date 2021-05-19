Possible BMW M8 GTS spied with a big wing and bright orange accents

One of our spy photographers has caught a very interesting-looking BMW M8 testing at the Nürburgring, recently. What's so interesting? Well, it was wearing bodywork and color accents we haven't seen since the company released the hardcore BMW M4 GTS.

As you can see, there are two really standout features. At the front, the two huge kidneys have been opened up without any slats. And they now feature vivid orange paint. Around the back, there's a huge rear wing. These aren't the only changes either. There's a deep splitter under the bumper, a new rear diffuser with integrated rear fog light, and orange accents on the brake calipers and side vents. Also interesting are the plastic rear quarter windows with air vents.

It's pretty obvious this is a high-performance, track-ready variant of the M8. And we expect it will bear the GTS name like the 2016 M4 GTS. That model also received additional power, lighter body panels, more aerodynamic aids and an array of orange highlights. It also happened to have some pretty wild features such as water-injection, OLED taillights, a roll cage and a fire extinguisher. We're not sure how many of those features will reappear, but any increase in power above the M8 Competition's 617 horses should be pretty wild, especially in a car with less weight.

This prototype seems fairly far along and lacking much in the way of camouflage. So we imagine we'll be seeing the car revealed sometime this year.

