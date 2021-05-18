Hot Wheels' latest RC Cybertruck puts a Cyberquad in your hand for only $100

The Hot Wheels Cybertruck hasn’t even shipped to everyone who ordered one last February, but Mattel has already announced a new version going on sale this week. What’s different? This year’s 1:10 version now includes the Cyberquad bike as part of the set, which can slide neatly into the trunk of the Cybertruck. And this new toy is way cheaper than the original collector's edition — only $100 for the entire package, going on sale this Friday at MattelCreations.com.

Mattel

How is it so cheap? Well, this version won’t have the removable shell so you can look inside. And it doesn’t include the “broken window” decal that was so charming last year. The lighting has also been changed up a bit, and it's half as fast, with a top speed of 12 miles per hour. The ATV is not remote controlled at all, so that certainly helps with keeping the package at a reasonable cost. The Cybertruck will be controlled with a pad designed after the OG Cybertruck’s dashboard, also included with the set.

Mattel

The 2020 Cybertruck was announced at Toy Fair in February 2020 and was delayed to this month. This new one will go on sale at 12pm ET this Friday, will shipment promised by September 15 — good luck with snagging one, as both of last year’s models (the 1:10 and 1:64 sizes) sold out within hours.

This story by K. Naudus originally appeared on Engadget.

