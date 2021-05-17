Win a 2021 Aston Martin DBX, a Bond car for the family

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

"No Time to Die," the latest installment of the James Bond series, has been pushed back a few times, most recently promising a October 8, 2021 release date. Considering the original release date was November 2019, we’re not going to hold our breath that we will get to see Daniel Craig in his final Bond performance at all this calendar year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a bit of Bond in our life. Especially now that Omaze is holding a sweepstakes for a 2021 Aston Martin DBX. Think of it as a Bond vehicle for the family driver.

Win a 2021 Aston Martin DBX and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The 2021 DBX features a 542 horsepower twin-turbo V8 that will rocket the SUV to a top speed of 180 mph. Here's what we said about the DBX in our when we got behind the wheel:

“The DBX is a crossover that can run, but my first order of business is strapping my son’s rear-facing car seat in the back. It fits pretty well, and even with him right behind the driver’s seat, I still had a decent amount of room. Despite the dramatic roofline, I was able to get him in and out of the DBX with reasonable comfort. A minivan with sliding doors and a low ride height is easier, but the Aston is about as fit for toddler duty as any coupe-styled crossover can be. My son’s reaction? He loved the blue leather with its white stitching and noted the car 'yelled.' That’s what an AMG-built turbo V8 sounds like, son.

"The DBX’s cabin is worth our test car's nearly $211,000 sticker. It’s interesting and stylish, rather than decadent. The all-Aurora blue leather looks and feels expensive. The sea of blue is broken up by a camel-colored Alcantara headliner, the ivory seatbelts and a light olive aspen overlay that accents the center console. The contrasting white stitching is subtle but intricate on the seats and door panels, and the seatbacks and large steering wheel proudly display the Aston badge. There’s no shifter, but the paddles are large and easy to use, returning a satisfying clack. To select park, drive, neutral or reverse, there’s buttons set across the top of the dash, which opens up the console and ties the DBX aesthetically to the cabins of most 21st century Aston Martins. So too does the glass start-stop button centered right in the middle of the dash.

"Aesthetically, the DBX is perhaps the best example of a brand translating its sporting tradition to a crossover. Narrow your vision to the grille, hood and headlights: that’s an Aston straight out of central casting. The DBX wins points, however, for completing the look. There’s plenty of crossovers that look sporty from the A-pillar forward, but the DBX continues that vibe right through the taillights. Note the beltline that rises then falls through the rear quarter panel and the Vantage-inspired flip in the back. Aston really sticks the landing -- which is not easy to do with crossover designs -- finishing cleanly and with flourish. There’s also frameless doors, 22-inch gloss graphite wheels, hood blades, hockey stick-shaped contours and vents integrated into the front quarters. It’s not one thing; all of the design elements make the DBX naturally feel like an Aston. Ask Porsche if it’s easy to make a crossover that’s immediately accepted -- no matter how attractive and powerful it is.

"Yes, the DBX is alluring and the power plentiful. Sourced from Mercedes-AMG, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is rated at 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and feels every bit that quick. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly when needed, and also will hold second and third gear almost surprisingly long during aggressive acceleration. The tuning reinforces the feel of a sports car, and don't forget that this V8 is used in the DB11 and Vantage. There are several driving modes. I spent a lot of time in "GT," which is a reasonable blend of comfort and capability, though dialing up "Sport" on the expressway was logical and deepened the tenor of the exhaust note. I used "Sport+" and "Terrain" sparingly, as there wasn’t much call for them. Unlike my DB11 drive, I didn’t push the limits of the DBX often. I ran errands, picked up groceries (eight bags fit in the rear), grabbed take out and used it like a crossover. Dogs show up in plenty of the DBX’s marketing materials, but I resisted the urge to put my golden retriever in back, though Aston offers an optional pet pack complete with a leash and bowls."

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations benefit The Paul Walker Foundation, which, according to Omaze, “exists to DO GOOD. Led by Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, the foundation empowers current and future generations to promote spontaneous goodwill and random acts of kindness on a small and large scale. The foundation provides grants and scholarships to selected students and initiatives that are changing the world. Your generous donation will benefit their efforts to carry a legacy and Do Good.”

If you want this opportunity to play Bond, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

