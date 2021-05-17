Honda will offer a manual transmission on the 2022 Civic Hatchback, Si and Type R as those variants become available and, as in the past, the upcoming Si and Type R will be sold exclusively in shift-it-yourself form.

The 2021-2022 changeover is a big one for Honda's long-running compact nameplate. It brings the discontinuation of the coupe entirely, along with a brief hiatus for the sporty Si and hardcore Type-R as Honda wraps up development on its more enthusiast-oriented models. It also marks the end of the manual transmission as an option in standard Civic models, with the sole exception of the 5-door Hatchback.

Honda confirmed the transmission options during this digital walk-around of the new model held late last week. Confirmation of the Si as a manual-only model from a Honda spokesperson comes shortly after the 9:00 mark in the video above.

So far, Honda has only given us a taste of the 11th-generation Civic Sedan, and we'll have impressions for you in due time. The Hatchback has surfaced in recent spy shots and we've been seeing ongoing development of the next-generation Type R, so it won't be long before the full lineup is available in showrooms.

Related video: