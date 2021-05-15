'The Crew 2' has launched its latest in-game event | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"The Crew 2" drops its Season two Episode two content

The nearly three-year-old open-world racing game "The Crew 2" is continuing to release new content in the form of episodic seasons. Just this week, it released its season two, episode two content, somewhat confusingly dubbed "The Game." The name refers to an in-game stunt show that the player gets to participate in called, you guessed it, "The Game." The new, free update includes new stunt events, new vehicles, new themed vanities and a new motorpass with 50 new unlockable tiers. Among the new vehicles revealed to be drivable in the new season are the Koenigsegg Gemera and the Yamaha YZR-M1 (Moto GP), both available via vehicle drops separate from the motorpass. In the motorpass, though, you'll be able to snag a Chevrolet Grand Sport Special Edition 1963, Shelby GT500 1967 Americar Ed. 2020, Volkswagen Kombi High School Edition 2020, and a Tkachenko Ice Hunter 2020. If you're interested, you can pick up the game right here and check out the trailer for the new season just below.

"Mass Effect Legendary Edition" lets you use the Mako vehicle handling from 2007