6 great car wash accessories for under $25

Making sure your car exterior stays clean is important all year round, but there's something about the summertime that makes a shiny new wash extra special. Luckily, this summer, you don't have to break the bank to make sure your car is looking its best. If you've been wanting to step up your car wash game, check out these six great products to help you do just that, all for less than 25 bucks.

Mr. Pink Foaming Car Wash Soap, 1 Gallon - $24.99 at Amazon.com

Key features

Compatible with foam cannons, foam guns, or bucket washing

PH neutral

"Extra slick"

Leaves "no residue" after rinse

Candy scented

Featured five-star review:

"As a detailing enthusiast I spend time using waxes and sealants that are far better than soaps with included waxes. When you use a car soap with included waxes it ends up coating your premium sealant or wax that you spent hours applying with a crappy one masking over it [that has] poor wax properties. This is one of the few soaps that is wax free, meaning you can safely remove contaminates to bring alive your premium products without masking it with a crappy [wax]." - Amazon reviewer, Kashi

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (24 pack) - $13.23 (15% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Ultra soft

Won't scratch paints, coats or other surfaces

Leaves streak-free results

Pack includes three towel colors

Good for 100's of uses

90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

Featured five-star review:

"These are great Microfiber towels. So far I've purchased two sets of these. They are very soft and I'm not overly worried about scratching my 2016 Dodge Hellcat. After I use them, I toss them in the washing machine. They come out clean and always hold up through the washing cycle. At the price of these, if I have to throw one away every now because it's too dirty to salvage it's no big deal. I've mostly used these for cleaning my car but they could easily be used in the house to clean mirrors, windows, coffee tables, etc." - Amazon reviewer, 2015 Challenger Scat Pack Shaker Guy

Amazon Basics Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Mitt (2 Pack) - $12.99 at Amazon.com

Key features

Absorbs 7 times its weight in water

Can be used with water or without for drying

Scratch-free and non-abrasive to paint

The elastic wrist cuff helps to keep the mitt on your hand

Machine washable

Measures 12" x 8"

Featured five-star review:

"Wanted to wait to review until I had at least 10 washes in. Works well, holds all the bubbles you need and rinses easily. [The] soft material cleans well and doesn't scratch, while getting into small crevices and uneven surfaces. I wash with Griot's microfiber cleaner and all turns out well. Worth 3x the price." - Amazon reviewer, thekingdom

Microfiber Car Wash Brush - $20.99 (16% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

62" aluminum alloy long handle

Handle has 180° maneuverability

Features a non-slip grip

Removable brush head doubles as a wash mitt

Includes one pole and two microfiber mop heads

Featured five-star review:

"I took a flyer on trying this wash mitt and pole. But for [the price], I didn’t have high expectations. I was pleasantly surprised as what I received appears to be a well-made wash base with handle and pole attachment [and] two well-made wash mitts with good attachment to the wash base. The pole is lightweight, so you can apply extreme pressure ... I washed my 32 ft. RV and it performed very well. Highly recommended." - Amazon reviewer, J. Clark

Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover - $19.95 (33% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Easy scratch and swirl repair

Removes water spots, oxidation and other contaminants from your paint

Includes buffer pad

Safe for use on any color, clearcoat, single stage or multi stage paint

Featured five-star review:

"I’ve been looking for a quick and easy solution to getting some scratches out of my red car. I am so glad I found this and pulled the trigger. What a great deal! I did it myself. The results were beyond my expectation! I had to take pictures to show it off! Will [definitely] buy again and recommend to friends. Saved me a few hundred bucks. The “pro's” [probably] use the same thing!" - Amazon reviewer, Vitaliy



Shine Armor Car Wax Polish Spray - $19.95 at Amazon.com

Key features

All-in-one solution for a waterless wash, coat and shine

No streaking, smearing or scratching

Cuts through dirt, grime and grease

Safe for cars, boats, motorbikes, RVs, four wheelers and more

Featured five-star review:

"By far the best product that I’ve ever used on my blacked out edition 2014 Ram 1500. I happened to receive my bottle two days after a snow storm up here in the northeast. My truck had the usual salt and [grime] after a storm. After rinsing the undercarriage with water I decided to put shine armor to the test as they claim it’s a waterless product. The results were amazing. I couldn’t believe with my own eyes the shine and showroom finish that it left on the black paint. Mirror like. A few days later it rained and the water seemed to not want any part of being on my vehicle. Great product! Buy this product! You will not be disappointed." - Amazon reviewer, Eddie