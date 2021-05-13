2022 Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman gets a price hike and pink paint

The Porsche 718 Boxster roadster and Cayman coupe have become a little more expensive for 2022. Most versions of Porsche's entry-level sports cars see price increases of $600, some are $700 more, and top-end versions climb by $2,500.

The 718 Cayman starts at $61,850 (all prices include the $1,350 destination fee), an increase of $600 versus 2021. The 718 Boxster opens at $63,950, which again is $600 more than last year. As before, the base cars are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four making 300 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Boxster T, a slightly more sportified version of the base roadster but still with the 300-hp engine, is now $73,050, which is $700 more than before. Next up is the Cayman S at $73,850 and the Boxster S for $75,950, both marking a $600 uptick. The S models feature a larger, 2.5-liter turbo-four with 350 horsepower among other upgrades.

A flat-six engine powers the GTS 4.0 versions of the Boxster and Cayman, which were new additions for 2021. At launch last year, Porsche was asking $88,150 for the Cayman GTS 4.0 and $90,250 for its Boxster companion. Now, those figures are $88,750 and $90,850, respectively.

The Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 both cost $1,000 more for 2022 The Boxster Spyder is now $99,650 and the Cayman GT4 clears the six-digit bar at $102,550. The Boxster 25 Years anniversary edition that just made its debut a few months ago returns for 2022 and is $2,500 dearer. It's now $101,450.

As always with Porsche, there is a long list of options with which one can greatly inflate the above starting prices. Among them are special colors. Two new hues for 2022 are Frozen Berry Metallic (shown above), one of the $650 metallic choices, and Shark Blue (seen below), from the family of special colors for $2,580.