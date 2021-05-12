Win the fastest Land Rover ever, the 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

There are a few vehicles that can ford a river up to 33 inches deep and a few vehicles that can hit speeds of 176 miles per hour. The Range Rover SVR can do both, though we don’t recommend attempting them at the same time. Also, a Range Rover Sport SVR can be had for much less than the $125,000 MSRP, just head on over to Omaze where they’re giving one away.

Win a 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR - Enter at Omaze

Here’s what we said about the Range Rover Sport SVR when we last tested it:

"The SVR is convincingly the most track-ready Range Rover that I've ever encountered ... A heavy body and high center of gravity are evident at speed, though in my few laps I found all tamed well enough that I could turn some quick corners. That fast, efficient steering I'd enjoyed on the road held up at track speeds, even surprising me with willingness to make mid-turn corrections. I also got a few giggles after finding I could tighten my entry with some lift-off oversteer. If I have to compare the odd experiences, I'd say that BMW's X6 M is more technically proficient (with pin-sharp engine response) than the SVR, but the Range Rover felt less high-strung and edgy on a circuit.

"Mostly I wanted to use the AWD to throw down all that beautifully soundtracked power coming out of the corners. The track setting offers a richer version of something that every SVR owner should delve into when they have a clear road and an itchy trigger foot."

And the best part is that the proceeds from this sweepstakes go to Kind Campaign.

According to Omaze, "Kind Campaign is at the forefront of ending girl-against-girl bullying. Founded in 2009 by Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson, Kind Campaign offers in-school assemblies, a documentary film, educational school curricula, Kind Clubs, volunteer programs, online resources and a connected, supportive community all dedicated to raising awareness and providing healing to the negative and lasting effects of bullying. Your donation can help ensure Kind Campaign assemblies are free of charge for schools."

If you want this Range Rover SVR, enter here, as the deadline to enter is August 11, 2021, at 11:59pm PDT.

