One of the questions we've seen asked most about the Ford Maverick is about how big it is. We've seen it next to Rangers, and it certainly looks smaller in comparison. But now that one of our spy photographers caught it right in front of a Bronco Sport, we've got a crystal clear idea of its size, and it's quite small.

Next to the baby Bronco, the Maverick looks to have about the same overall height. Not only that, the hood looks to be about the same height, and the front end seems to have a similar length. Obviously, the Maverick is longer overall with a longer wheelbase to accommodate the truck bed, but it's remarkable how close its dimensions appear to be to the little crossover. This also suggests that the Maverick will be very similar in size to the recently revealed Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is significantly shorter than other relatively small trucks such as the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma.

Not much else is revealed in these photos. The Maverick looks as boxy and upright as ever, a stark contrast to the swoopy Santa Cruz. The chunky black plastic bumpers, rocker panels and bed rails give it a tough, utilitarian appearance. We suspect the truck will be fully revealed sometime this year considering how close to production the prototypes seem to be.

