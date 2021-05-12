Alpine A110 Legende GT satisfies purists and road-trippers alike

Renault-owned Alpine has released a limited-edition variant of the A110, one of our favorite forbidden fruits from the other side of the pond, that aims to strike a balance between track-bred performance and long-distance comfort. Called Légende GT, it was developed specifically for the European market, and it's strictly limited to 300 units.

Alpine created the Légende GT by blending elements from the A110 S and the A110 Légende, but calling it a parts bin special wouldn't be accurate. Buyers have two color combinations to choose from: Mercury Silver with black leather upholstery and gray contrast stitching, and Abyss Blue with Amber Brown leather. Regardless, the Légende GT gets pale gold exterior accents, 18-inch Grand Prix wheels, gold brake calipers, and edition-specific rear lights.

Inside, the French firm put a focus on daily usability by adding comfort-oriented seats provided by Sabelt and a Focal sound system. Parking sensors on both ends take some of the stress out of maneuvering the A110 through a crowded parking garage. Subtle visual accents (like copper-colored accents and an aluminum footrest) and a numbered plaque mounted directly below the center console further set the Légende GT apart from other A110s.

While the Légende GT's list of equipment looks a lot like the Légende's, its spec sheet largely corresponds to the S. Power comes from a turbocharged, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 292 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Mounted transversally behind the passenger compartment, it spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission linked to a pair of shift paddles; a manual gearbox has never been offered on the modern-day A110. Alpine notes the 2,500-pound Legende GT takes 4.4 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, and it goes on to a top speed of 155 mph. The upsized brakes and the sport exhaust system come from the S as well.

Enthusiasts interested in adding the Légende GT to their collection can register their interest (or, if they're ready to sign the dotted line, reserve their car) via the Alpine App. Pricing in France starts at 71,600 euros, a sum that converts about $86,500 at the current conversion rate. For context, the regular-production A110 carries a base price of 58,000 euros (around $70,100). Alpine won't sell the Légende GT or any version of the A110 in the United States, so we'll need to admire it from afar, and patiently wait until the coupe turns 25 to drive one on American roads.

