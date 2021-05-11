2021 Chevy Corvette Indy 500 pace car opens its top to the Indiana sky

Chevrolet is back home again in Indiana. This year's Indy 500 pace car was revealed Tuesday, and no surprise, it's a Chevy Corvette Stingray, same as last year. But this time it's the Corvette Convertible, done up in a livery of Arctic White and gold.

The Sky Cool Gray and Strike Yellow interior adds to the sporty look. The exterior is finished off with race logos, an exclusive stripe package and other unique decals. Pace car lights have been incorporated into the car's tonneau cover nacelles, and the headlights, front louvers and taillights are equipped with strobe lighting.

It's the first convertible to pace the race since 2008. No manufacturer has landed the pace car role more than Chevy (32 times), and no model more than Corvette (18).

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be May 30 on NBC.