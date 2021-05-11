Hyundai Ioniq 6, Genesis GV70e continue EV product blitz through 2022

A Hyundai presentation to investors has revealed an onslaught of competitive-looking products coming in the next couple of years. It includes more electric variants of existing vehicles, as well as dedicated EVs for the Ioniq sub-brand, as well as updates for popular existing models that have to ensure they don't get stale.

Perhaps the biggest news is the fact that Ioniq 6 is sedan will follow the retro-cool Ioniq 5 hatchback, hitting the road by 2022. With styling flowing from the stunning Prophecy concept revealed last year, it will help bolster the Ioniq sub-brand as an exciting choice for mainstream EVs. It's classified as a C-segment sedan, meaning it will be about the size of a Honda Civic.

But before the Ioniq 6 arrives, a yet-unnamed CUV will also join the lineup in 2021. It's not clear whether that model will be for foreign markets or the U.S., but either way Ioniq is shaping up to be a strong nameplate.

However, that doesn't mean it will be the sole source of EVs in the Hyundai empire. Following the launch of the battery-electric G80 later this year, Genesis will in 2022 offer an battery-electric version of its GV70. These will be named the G80e and GV70e, if trademark filings discovered earlier this year are any indication. Unlike the Ioniq 5 and 6, it will likely take the shape of their gasoline-powered counterparts with only minor styling changes.

In 2022, updates to both the Sonata and Palisade will hit the market. Both vehicles were all-new in 2020, and their strong designs still appear fresh. However, Hyundai clearly understands the importance of keeping its bread-and-butter offerings fresh in a competitive market, unlike some Japanese and American automakers we could mention.

Nowhere in the presentation was Kia mentioned, as the company is trying to keep the brands separate. However, Kia's boss has said it is going full steam ahead in the EV push, trying to outdo even Hyundai. The Hyundai juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down, and other automakers should take note (or be very afraid).

