It’s coming up on a year since the Volkswagen Tiguan got its mid-cycle update in Europe, and now the U.S.-spec Tiguan is finally arriving. Just as was previewed, our updated Tiguan is a 2022 model year car.
Predictably, our Tiguan also continues to be the long wheelbase version of the crossover that is known as the Tiguan Allspace in Europe. We get the bigger one, because America likes big things, and the long wheelbase version offers exactly that. The photos released today are the first we’ve seen of this version, allowing us to see the visual updates for the bigger crossover.
All of the changes are virtually identical to what we saw months ago on the Euro-spec Tiguan. It gets revised bumpers in front and back. New LED lighting classes both ends of the car up — the horizontal DRL going from one side to the other in front is especially distinctive. New lettering for the badges and the new VW logo are fitted. And every trim level gets new wheel designs to boot. The overall design of the car remains the same, but it looks a touch sportier and a hair classier and tech-forward in person. We like the changes, even if they don’t dramatically change the Tiguan’s looks.
The inside is updated with a range of new tech. VW did away with the analog gauges in favor of two different Digital Cockpit options. The base screen is an 8-inch display, and the upgrade is a 10-inch screen that offers greater customization. VW updated the infotainment system to its MIB3 software, then added neat features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside a wireless charging pad.
Touch haptic controls replace physical buttons and knobs for both the climate control system and steering wheel. We got our first taste of VW’s touch haptics in the updated 2021 Arteon, and found them to be some of the best-executed touch controls in the business. They certainly look more futuristic than the tired, old controls of before, and you learn how to use them rather quickly. Another bit of enjoyable tech you’ll like to see is the introduction of 15-color interior ambient lighting.
The third row continues to be available as an option, and it continues to be for front-drive models only. Selecting all-wheel-drive forces you into the five-seat configuration. Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions soldier on with the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic transmission. VW says it updated the powertrain this year for better drivability, but it still makes the same 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque as before. In case you were curious about the possibilities of a Tiguan R coming here from VW’s foreshadowing last year, there’s no good news today either. We’re told that even if VW did bring a Tiguan R to America, it would be for a next-generation Tiguan, not this one.
Safety options are made clearer and are more abundant with the update. So long as you don’t get the base model, the Tiguan comes with VW’s IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance equipment that includes automatic emergency braking w/pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go functionality), lane-keeping assist and VW’s Emergency Assist. All of the above can be optioned to the base model if you’d like, but VW says it’s not standard equipment to keep the Tiguan’s base price competitive with its rivals. There’s a third level of driver assistance technologies that can be added including auto high beams, an automatic parking assistant and road sign recognition software.
New colors for 2022 include Kings Red Metallic and Oryx White (pictured in the gallery above). There’s also a new interior option called Noisette for the SEL R-Line Leather that is a pleasing brown option.
You should expect to see the updated 2022 Tiguan hit dealerships in the third quarter this year. Pricing isn’t yet available, but expect it to come in near the car’s current base price of $27,740.
