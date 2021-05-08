LH, like new: 1994 Chrysler Concorde on eBay Motors has just 987 miles

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The fortunes of Chrysler Corporation have been on a roller coaster going back decades. If we look to the recent past, one particularly dramatic renaissance occurred in the early-to-mid 1990s. That's when Chrysler emerged from more than a decade of peddling K-car-based products to field a dramatically styled modern new lineup. The headline vehicle for that turnaround was the company's trio of LH-platform cars, among them the Chrysler Concorde. To get a sense of exactly what that car was like, we can't imagine there's a better example than this 1994 Chrysler Concorde for sale right now on eBay Motors.

The Concorde was introduced for 1993 alongside the Dodge Intrepid and the Eagle Vision (remember Eagle division?). The cars introduced a new "cab-forward" architecture that instantly made the big sedans' competitors look old. Impressed by the LH sedans' spacious interiors and competent handling, and enthralled with brash-talking, cigar-chomping Chrysler executive Bob Lutz, the automotive media heaped praise on the trio. The LH cars were Automobile Magazine's Automobile of the Year for 1993, and the Concorde ended up on Car and Driver's 10 Best lists in '93 and '94.

This second-year Concorde, finished in period-appropriate two-tone exterior with contrasting-color lower cladding, is a time warp. Check out the blue cloth interior, the mesh alloy wheels, and the Infinity cassette stereo. Incredibly, this show car shows just 987 miles on the clock, and the condition certainly seems to support that odo reading.

At this writing, the car is at $7,600 after just two bids. The reserve, however, has not been met. There are still a few more days to go in the auction, so it remains to be seen how the market values a top-flight Concorde. Will these Lutz-era Chryslers someday get their due? If so, the time to buy might be now.

Check out the commercial below, to see how Chrysler pitched the '94 Concorde when it was new: