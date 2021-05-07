Maserati Quattroporte custom-built wagon up for sale

These days, any modern station wagon is a rare machine, with models such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo V90, Audi RS6 Avant, and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo selling not much more than a handful each. But combine the rarity of the wagon body style with the relative obscurity of the Maserati Quattroporte, and you have a truly unique longroof. That's exactly what you see here, a Maserati Quattroporte shooting brake, and it's coming up for sale by Historics Auctioneers in the U.K.

Maserati never made a wagon version of its Quattroporte — "Cinqueporte"? — but that didn't stop one determined U.K. buyer. Inspired by the Quattroporte-based Bellagio Fastback, four of which were built by the Italian coachbuilder Touring, he had this 2016 Quattroporte converted into a shooting brake. The work was carried out by British high-end car restorer Adam Redding. The result looks like it could have come out of the factory in Modena.

It's finished in Gunmetal Grey Metallic with 20-inch Mercurio alloy wheels with a black finish. The interior is Nero leather. There are no jump seats in the cargo hold, just luggage space, which again appears finished to a factory standard and is accessed via a power liftgate. Other features include navigation, parking sensors, heated seats, a backup camera, and a sunroof. As a U.K. car, this Maserati is right-hand drive.

The Quattroporte's voluptuous styling lends itself to the wagon form. Too bad Maserati is unlikely ever to pick up the baton and offer such a model itself. Short of commissioning one yourself, this upcoming auction is likely to be the only chance to get one.

