Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter joins the beaten path

Husqvarna's motorcycle-building division is gradually adding electric models to its range. After launching a 6.7-horsepower minibike in 2018 and unveiling a close-to-production concept named E-Pilen earlier in 2021, it previewed a design study called Vektorr that shows how it plans to enter the battery-powered scooter segment.

Introduced online, the Vektorr breaks new ground for a company often associated with chainsaws and two-stroke enduro dirt bikes. It's the first electric scooter that Husqvarna has put its name on, and it's the most urban-oriented model the company has ever built. It's aimed directly at city users seeking a nimble, silent scooter to run errands on. It features a single round headlight, fairing on both sides, and a two-tone paint job with yellow accents. It's a little more futuristic than the average scooter, but it's not wild to the point of looking like it's from the 22nd century.

Full technical details haven't been released yet. All we know is that the Vektorr has a maximum riding range of about 60 miles and a top speed of around 30 mph. For context, a Peugeot Kisbee powered by a 50-cc single-cylinder engine tops out at 30 mph, too, but its 1.6-gallon fuel tank delivers a 236-mile range, according to the manufacturer.

Husqvarna explained its expansion into the scooter market will require it to recruit new dealers in Spain, France, Italy and Germany. It didn't reveal when it will launch the production version of the Vektorr, but enthusiast website Visor Down learned the scooter is tentatively due out in 2022. There's no word on whether we'll see it in America.