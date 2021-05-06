In the seventh "Fast and Furious" movie, there are all kinds of crazy stunts, but the one that stands apart is when characters Brian and Dom crash a W Motors Lykan HyperSport through multiple skyscrapers. Now you can own one of the very cars used to film that scene.

Take note, if you want a street-legal Lykan HyperSport in good condition complete with its 740-horsepower twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-six, this is not the car for you. It bears a number of scars from filming including scratched paint, scratched plexiglass windows, missing roof scoop, missing hub caps, missing side mirrors, and a beat-up grille and interior. It is driveable, though it uses a 240-horsepower 2.7-liter flat-six instead of the aforementioned twin-turbo monster. It's coupled to a regular manual transmission instead of a sequential one, too.

Still, it is one of the star cars of "Furious 7," and according to the auction house RubiX, it's the only stunt car left from filming. If that's not enough, RubiX also throws in some non-fungible token (NFT) bonuses. The company generates an NFT as a sort of certificate of authenticity for the car. A photo collage and 3D video of the Lykan are also included, and the NFT applies to those assets as well. The NFT information is stored in a decentralized blockchain started by RubiX. RubiX claims its NFT and blockchain technology is also carbon neutral.

The company is taking early bids right now, with the full auction starting May 11. You can even bid using cryptocurrencies. The company expects that the car will sell for between $750,000 and $2,500,000, so you'd better have plenty of cryptocurrency.

