2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door pre-wired upfitter switches detailed

Ford knows owners of the Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door are going to customize their rigs. Some will likely start modifying the second they touch the keys. Others will keep it stock, but there’s a good chance that a future owner may want to add accessories anyway. This expectation for mods is why Ford is detailing its system for pre-wired upfitter switches today.

Every Bronco is available with up to six overhead pre-wired upfitter switches. These are standard on Black Diamond, Wildtrak, Badlands and First Edition trims. However, you’ll have to pay $195 to have them equipped to a Base or Outer Banks — a small price to pay for a possibly huge convenience down the road.

Why are they convenient? Ford has pre-wired all of these switches to make adding accessories as close to a plug-and-play operation as possible. There’s a terminal connection up front for a bumper light bar. One wire goes to the A-pillar/roof area for overhead light bars or spotlights. Another goes to the rear cargo area for any power to accessories you could want back there. And there’s a glovebox connection point, too, in case that’s what you’re needing (for a dash camera, perhaps). Ford says the upfitter system has one 30-amp, one 15-amp and four 10-amp fused circuits. The idea with these pre-wired hookups is that you don’t need to drill holes through the firewall to get wires through. Everything is also wired up safely and professionally by Ford, not by you in your garage, as much fun as that seems.

Compared to the Jeep Wrangler, Ford offers two additional upfitter switches. Jeep owners only have four to choose from. No surprises here — of course Ford had to one-up Jeep. Just like the Bronco, Jeep pre-wires these switches to common use places throughout the vehicle.

