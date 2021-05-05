Go off-road and off the grid in this EarthCruiser Terranova

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience now through 9 a.m. PT on May 10, 2021, and receive 150 extra entries with code MOM150. Simply add the discount at checkout.

Earlier this week, we wrote about a customized Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 that would be the envy of every single hiker, climber and mountain biker at the trailhead. But what if you’re more into overlanding than camping? What if you want your vehicle to take you where you won’t see another soul for days? If that sounds like a dream come true, then this EarthCruiser Terranova giveaway is for you.

Win an EarthCruiser Terranova and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Based on a Ford Super Duty, the Terranova is powered by a 7.3-liter V8 that makes 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque, which will allow you to crawl down almost any trail wide enough to fit it. When parked, its retractable roof will provide an additional two feet of height inside the camper, making cooking, sleeping and hanging out a breeze.

According to Omaze, it also features “reliable flexi solar panels, water purification system, composting toilet, 5-inch touchscreen command panel, marine grade cabinetry, 110v induction cooktop, 110v 4-gallon water heater, Isotherm 130-liter refrigerator, 16,500-lb WARN Winch with synthetic line, 20-inch White with Amber Vision X Shocker driving light, Locker Box outside shower, Locker Box purified drinking water faucet, manual awning, rear bumper mount for the included MAXTRAX, axe and shovel.”

If you win this overlander, Omaze will cover taxes and fees, as well as delivery, and give you an extra $20,000. One suggestion? Hit up some mountain towns like Moab, Ouray and Flagstaff. Skip the hotels, you’re already driving one.

Additionally, the entry fees go to help a great cause, First Descents. According to Omaze, “First Descents provides life-changing, outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. The participants experience free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same. Your donation will support their work, including their recently launched Hero Recharge initiative that provides these same programs to frontline healthcare workers who are currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you’d like to go on an epic adventure in a dream off-road camper, enter here; the deadline to enter is September 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Don't forget to use code MOM150 at checkout to get 150 extra entries for this giveaway or any other Omaze experience now through 9 a.m. PT on May 10, 2021. For these and more vehicle sweepstakes, check out Omaze.com. Enter quickly, they won't last forever.

Related video: