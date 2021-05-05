Bugatti unveils a $300,000 pool table that stays level on a yacht

Bugatti has solved a problem many of us didn't know existed: How to play pool on a yacht when the sailing isn't as smooth as you'd like it to be. It developed a luxurious pool table made with carbon fiber that can be optionally upgraded with gyroscopic self-leveling technology to prevent the balls from rolling, even on the high seas.

Part of the company's Lifestyle Collection, the limited-edition pool table was created through a partnership with carbon fiber expert IXO. Its exposed outer shell is made with the composite material and finished to look like the French carmaker's unique breed of hypercars, while its frame is built with machined aluminum and titanium. Bugatti proudly notes its pool table meets the standards of the equipment that professionals use during tournaments.

The self-leveling technology relies on a gyroscopic sensor to keep the table steady on a yacht. According to Bugatti, each leg can move individually to compensate for the movement of a ship. The system makes silent, vibration-free adjustments in five milliseconds. Bugatti charges extra for this technology. It's a must if you want to play while sailing, but buyers who plan to put the table in their house hopefully won't need it.

Each table comes with carbon fiber pool cues that have aluminum ends inspired by the buttons found in Bugatti's cars, a wall-mounted cue support with a 13-inch touchscreen that lets users keep track of the score, a dimmable LED ceiling light, a chalk box, a cleaning brush, and a suitcase upholstered with Bugatti leather to carry the balls. Buyers will also receive a USB drive with photos and videos taken during their table's production process.

Bugatti will begin delivering its pool table in June 2021. Production is limited to 30 units, and pricing starts at 250,000 euros including all accessories, a sum that represents around $300,000 at the current conversion rate.