Great Mother's Day gift ideas | Autoblog Staff Picks

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here at Autoblog, we love our moms. Because Mother's Day is right around the corner, and because we know how difficult it can be to shop for these types of occasions, we wanted to put together a list of gift ideas based on what we're planning to get our moms this year. Hopefully we can spark some ideas for what you can gift your mom this year, too.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker - $38.82 at Amazon.com

"For the mom who likes strong coffee, there's nothing like the flavor and composition offered by a French press. I have this one, and it makes great coffee in four minutes. It's a nice design, with a pleasing glass shape and stainless steel trim. It looks great in the middle of a brunch table, or take it outside for coffee and a book on the patio." - Greg Migliore, editor-in-chief

MOKPR Wireless Car Charger - $24.99 (17% off) at Amazon

"If you're like me, you're always destroying charging cables. I upgraded to a wireless car charger recently and I love it. I'm hoping my mother will also appreciate ditching the charge cord. She also doesn't have navigation in her car, so this will also let her use her phone more efficiently for that, too. This QI wireless car charger has a great average rating and free returns in case it doesn't meet your standards." - Eddie Sabatini, Autoblog Studios production manager

LEVOIT Air Purifier - $99.99 at Amazon

"The LEVOIT Air Purifier is a great gift for anyone in the family, but especially for mom. I use mine on a regular basis to keep the air in my office purified. The LEVOIT is compact and comes pretty much ready to use. Plus, it's super easy to own and operate, and a great addition to any room." - Michael Ferrara, social media manager

Benchmark Bouquets 20-Stem Rainbow Mini Carnations, with Vase - $35.95 at Amazon.com

"I have spent hours, if not days, trying to figure out the best gift for my mother this Mother’s Day. I have thought about expensive perfumes, body scrubs, shampoos and gadgets, but the simplest and most rewarding thing anyone can give their mother or wife is a nice bouquet of flowers. A great bouquet can speak volumes. Top it off with an old-fashioned heart-shaped box filled with chocolate ... forget about it." - Amr Sayour, producer

Dog Back Seat Cover Protector - $29.71 (35% off) at Amazon.com

"If there's one thing my mom loves, it's her four grand-dogs. She showers them with treats and toys whenever she gets the chance, and in response, they cover her (and her house and car) with a lot of dog hair. All over the place. But, thanks to this car seat protector, the next time her grand-pups go for a ride in her Bronco Sport, they won't be covering it in hair. Sure, she'll be getting flowers and a box of chocolates, but from the pups it's a more pragmatic gift." - Christopher McGraw, senior producer

Comfier Full Back Massager with Heat - $99.99 at Amazon.com

"I asked my mom what she wanted for Mother's Day, if it had to be something car-related. She responded: 'a massaging seat.' Her car does not have them from the factory. It's a Mazda5, and while that's one cool van, it is no luxury machine. Massaging seats are undoubtedly her favorite feature in any luxury car I test (who cares about that 617-horsepower V8, right?), so perhaps an aftermarket solution will do. This full back option from Comfier looks rather ... comfy, has great reviews, and it's $99.99. Looks like a winner in my book." - Zac Palmer, road test editor

APEMAN Dash Cam C660 - $55.99 at Amazon.com

"I'm kind of a worrier, so this Mother's Day, my gift idea centered around safety. My mom is a great driver, but as we all know, most people out there on the road are not, so for that reason I decided to get her a dash cam so she'll have a record of everything going on while she's behind the wheel. Dash cams are becoming more and more prevalent in the world, and the APEMAN brand is well-reviewed, affordable and very popular, so I went with this one." - Erik Maier, multimedia producer