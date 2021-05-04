2022 Acura MDX named IIHS Top Safety Pick+

The 2022 Acura MDX passed the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash prevention and testing program with flying colors, earning a Top Safety Pick+ designation.

Acura's three-row crossover was redesigned for the 2022 model year and rides on a brand new, future-proofed platform that will eventually underpin other models in the Honda/Acura families. It scored top marks across the board in the nonprofit's crash safety and accident avoidance tests, and thanks to the MDX's standard LED headlights, there's no asterisk on that result; it applies to each and every model of the 2022 MDX.

To get a Top Safety Pick+ nod this year, a vehicle must be rated "Good" in all crash tests, earn an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating in both collision avoidance tests (vehicle and pedestrian), and must receive at least an "Acceptable" rating for all of its headlight offerings. The MDX received the highest possible rating in each of those categories; it was also rated "Good+" for the ease of use of its LATCH child seat anchors.

