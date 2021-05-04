Official

2022 Acura MDX named IIHS Top Safety Pick+

The redesigned crossover aced every test

May 4th 2021 at 5:10PM
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 Acura MDX_003
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Precision Cockpit
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Precision Cockpit
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance Surround-view Camera System
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance Individual Mode
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance IDS
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance IDS
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance IDS
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance 16-way Sport Seats
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX A-Spec
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 MDX 3.5L Engine
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 Acura MDX
  • Image Credit: Acura
  • 2022 Acura MDX
  • Image Credit: Acura

The 2022 Acura MDX passed the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash prevention and testing program with flying colors, earning a Top Safety Pick+ designation. 

Acura's three-row crossover was redesigned for the 2022 model year and rides on a brand new, future-proofed platform that will eventually underpin other models in the Honda/Acura families. It scored top marks across the board in the nonprofit's crash safety and accident avoidance tests, and thanks to the MDX's standard LED headlights, there's no asterisk on that result; it applies to each and every model of the 2022 MDX. 

To get a Top Safety Pick+ nod this year, a vehicle must be rated "Good" in all crash tests, earn an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating in both collision avoidance tests (vehicle and pedestrian), and must receive at least an "Acceptable" rating for all of its headlight offerings. The MDX received the highest possible rating in each of those categories; it was also rated "Good+" for the ease of use of its LATCH child seat anchors. 

Related video:

Featured Gallery2022 Acura MDX
2022 MDX A-Spec 2022 MDX A-Spec 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec 2022 MDX A-Spec 2022 MDX A-Spec 2022 MDX A-Spec 2022 MDX A-Spec 2022 Acura MDX_003

Acura MDX Information

Acura MDX
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X