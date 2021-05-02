California Aston Martin dealer adds pastel colors to model range

In certain areas of Southern California, daily sightings of late-model Aston Martins and Lamborghinis are nothing out of the ordinary. So, what do you do if you desperately want everyone to notice your sweet ride? The answer, one prominent Aston Martin dealer believes, is pastel paint.

Aston Martin of Newport Beach is located in the heart of one of California's most car-rich (and actually rich) areas. The cool car-per-capita ratio is high enough to have spawned the original Cars & Coffee in the area's Crystal Cove shopping center in 2006, so you can imagine what an Aston owner must do to stand out. As such, the dealer has painted five models in five different hues of bright color, each a unique one of one example.

For the paupers, there's the Vantage Coupe finished in a metallic light purple called Ultra Violet for $195,680. Next comes a Vantage droptop in an even lighter purple called Cardamum [sic] Violet for $203,880. Seemingly created specifically for a social media influencer or D-list celebrity is the $239,836 DBX crossover in an Easter egg pink called Vibrant Coral. For our money-no-object choice, it has to be the DB11 V8 Coupe in Butterfly Teal ($271,059). Topping the range is a baby blue DB11 Volante in Clear Water ($290,192).

Each comes in an Obsidian and Ivory leather interior, with custom-painted trim to match the exterior. Of course, these come with a price, and the cost of these inlays ranges from $3,649 for the DB11 Coupe's to $8,300 for the DBX's. Most of them are between $5,000 and $6,000, which is a ridiculous amount for a handful of interior trim. On the other hand, the exterior paint is a $10,600 on all models except for the DBX, where it stickers at $12,000, which isn't bad for a high-end custom paint job.

Each of the colors was inspired by the California coast, according to Aston Martin Newport Beach general manager Jeff West. "The pair of teal and blue DB11s are inspired by the clear Southern California skies and cool pacific waters of Crystal Cove; the purple and violet shades on the Vantages reflect the hillside wildflower blooms, and the vibrant coral DBX draws from the warm tones present in the cliffs above the ocean during our one-of-a-kind sunsets."

While the colors may seem extreme, they do have a more subdued and tasteful quality than some of the custom purple or lime green wraps "designed" by social media influencers cruising around in L.A. And in a world of car colors dominated by grays, they provide a welcome splash of brightness.