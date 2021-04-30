Ford Bronco Sport nabs IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has emerged from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's battery of tests, walking away with the organization's highest rating: Top Safety Pick+.

The Bronco Sport earned top, Good, scores in all six of the IIHS crashworthiness tests, including small-overlap front (driver and passenger side), moderate overlap front, side-impact, roof crush, and seats and head restraints. Additionally, the Bronco Sport's standard and optional CoPilot360 collision-avoidance systems earned the best possible rating, Superior, in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and the vehicle-to-pedestrian test evaluations. Finally, both the standard LED headlights (in the base car and Big Bend) and the LED headlights with LED signature lighting (in the Outer Banks and Badlands) earned Good scores.

The Bronco Sport outscored its showroom siblings, the Ford Escape and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which both earn just a Top Safety Pick rating, missing out on TSP+ due to their headlights. The 2021 Ford Explorer also has a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. The new Ford Bronco has yet to be tested by the agency.