Official

2022 Genesis G70 price undercuts main German and Japanese rivals

It starts under $40,000

Apr 30th 2021 at 10:56AM
  • 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T (1)
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis
  • 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
  • Image Credit: Genesis

Hyundai-owned Genesis has released pricing information for the 2022 Genesis G70, the entry point into its range. The sedan is aimed directly at the BMW 3 Series, among other luxury sedans, but it's cheaper than most of its rivals.

Comprehensively redesigned for the 2022 model year, the G70 carries a base price of $38,570 including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. That figure corresponds to a base, rear-wheel-drive model equipped with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to develop 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission; the six-speed manual transmission is no longer available. Buyers can pair the 2.0-liter with all-wheel drive for an additional $2,100, and those who want more luxury and technology features can step up to the Prestige trim, which costs $42,570 with rear-wheel drive or $44,670 with all-wheel drive.

Next up in the trim hierarchy is the V6-powered G70, which gains a turbocharged 3.3-liter rated at 365 horsepower and a stout 376 pound-feet of torque. Unlocking two additional cylinders costs $43,145 with rear-wheel drive or $45,245 with all-wheel drive. In addition to the base model, Genesis offers three V6-powered trim levels called Sport Advanced, Sport Prestige and Launch Edition. In its priciest configuration, the Launch Edition with all-wheel drive, the G70 costs $55,545 including destination. That's more expensive than the bigger G80.

To put those figures into context, BMW charges $42,245 (including a $995 destination charge) for an entry-level, rear-wheel-drive 330i, while the most affordable Lexus IS starts at $40,075 with a $1,025 destination charge factored in. Shop at Mercedes-Benz, and you'll need to set aside $42,650 (with $1,050 for destination) for a C300.

Genesis priced the G70 below its main rivals from Japan and Germany, but it didn't skimp on content. Even the entry point into the range comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, heated door mirrors, heated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a long list of electronic driving aids, including Highway Driving Assist (HDA), high-beam assist (HBA), and lane-keeping assist (LKA). As a bonus, every G70 regardless of trim level includes Service Valet, which bundles complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pickup for three years or 60,000 miles. Clearly, Genesis is going to great lengths in a bid to beat the competition.

Featured Gallery2022 Genesis G70 2.0T
2022 Genesis G70 2.0T 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T (1) 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X