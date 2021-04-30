2022 Genesis G70 price undercuts main German and Japanese rivals

Hyundai-owned Genesis has released pricing information for the 2022 Genesis G70, the entry point into its range. The sedan is aimed directly at the BMW 3 Series, among other luxury sedans, but it's cheaper than most of its rivals.

Comprehensively redesigned for the 2022 model year, the G70 carries a base price of $38,570 including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. That figure corresponds to a base, rear-wheel-drive model equipped with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to develop 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission; the six-speed manual transmission is no longer available. Buyers can pair the 2.0-liter with all-wheel drive for an additional $2,100, and those who want more luxury and technology features can step up to the Prestige trim, which costs $42,570 with rear-wheel drive or $44,670 with all-wheel drive.

Next up in the trim hierarchy is the V6-powered G70, which gains a turbocharged 3.3-liter rated at 365 horsepower and a stout 376 pound-feet of torque. Unlocking two additional cylinders costs $43,145 with rear-wheel drive or $45,245 with all-wheel drive. In addition to the base model, Genesis offers three V6-powered trim levels called Sport Advanced, Sport Prestige and Launch Edition. In its priciest configuration, the Launch Edition with all-wheel drive, the G70 costs $55,545 including destination. That's more expensive than the bigger G80.

To put those figures into context, BMW charges $42,245 (including a $995 destination charge) for an entry-level, rear-wheel-drive 330i, while the most affordable Lexus IS starts at $40,075 with a $1,025 destination charge factored in. Shop at Mercedes-Benz, and you'll need to set aside $42,650 (with $1,050 for destination) for a C300.

Genesis priced the G70 below its main rivals from Japan and Germany, but it didn't skimp on content. Even the entry point into the range comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, heated door mirrors, heated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a long list of electronic driving aids, including Highway Driving Assist (HDA), high-beam assist (HBA), and lane-keeping assist (LKA). As a bonus, every G70 regardless of trim level includes Service Valet, which bundles complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pickup for three years or 60,000 miles. Clearly, Genesis is going to great lengths in a bid to beat the competition.