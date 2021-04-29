Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While driving on public roads, there's no question that we should all be obeying the posted speed limits and road rules. That said, of course no one is perfect, and if you're worried about potential speeding tickets, you might consider picking up a radar detector. If you're in the market, we found this solid deal on the Uniden R3, a top-rated radar detector available for more than $150 off on Amazon when compared with what you'd be paying from the manufacturer.

Uniden R3 Extreme Long Range Radar Detector - $243 at Amazon

Key Features

Equipped with GPS technology to help the device remember and mute common false alerts

Free database and firmware updates keep the detector up-to-date with red light and speed camera locations

A multi-color OLED display makes information easy to read at a glance

Voice alerts make it easier to keep your eyes on the road

Advanced K/KA Band filtering reduce the amount of false alerts from the Collision Avoidance systems of other vehicles

Featured five-star review

"After reading reviews and watching videos of trusted reviewers, I decided to upgrade one of my older radar detectors, mainly because of all the false alarms. My previous detector was GPS enabled and could lock-out known fixed false signals but couldn't do anything with the false signals caused by newer vehicles with radar-equipped systems built-in for safety ... I could mute them, but it was very annoying to say the least ... I'm a seasoned radar detector user since I was old enough to drive. The range of this detector is awesome and definitely one of the best, if not the best on the market. It recognizes false alarms like no other. It exceeded my expectations in this manner.

... It can show your current speed and which bandwidth it is detecting, along with [the] strength of [the] signal. You can mute [the] sound of [the] signal with [the] mute button on the end of [the] plug or lockout the signal for known false alarms. It will remember those locked out and not sound them off next time. Once set up with your options, it is a dream. I set mine to not sound an audible alarm if I'm driving under 45mph but it will show visually. Also, I have it mute the audible alarm at higher speeds after a few seconds so I'm alerted but not annoyed and I don't have to press mute .. You can also set it [to play] different sounds for different bands. In my area, ka band is prevalent along with k band ... The mounting bracket is also awesome. I was able to mount the bracket/suction cup behind my rearview mirror and only have the detector showing just below the mirror ...The price of this detector is a steal compared to some of its competition at twice the price. I did a lot of research before I purchased and this fit the bill and exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend this to anyone other than those willing to spend thousands for built-in protection. You won't regret it." - Amazon reviewer, JaxFL

