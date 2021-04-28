This reflective fabric spray helps the wearer shine at night

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Albedo 100 is a non-permanent reflective fabric spray that helps make the wearer more visible to cars at night. The reflective spray can be used on clothes, shoes, backpacks and more. It was designed to reduce road accidents.

Transcript: Shine at night with this fabric spray. Albedo 100 is a non-permanent reflective spray. It's designed to make the wearer more visible and hopefully reduce accidents. It’s great for bikers, runners, and pedestrians in underlit areas. Simply spray the Albedo 100 on your clothes, shoes, backpacks, strollers, and more. The sprayed material reflects light when passing vehicle headlights hit the wearer. The spray disappears when washed off with soap and water. Check the description to learn more.

Albedo 100 - $12.99 (32% off) on Amazon