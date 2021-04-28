2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S won't be exclusive to the 'coupe' body style

For the past couple of years, the only way to get the top-dog, 503-horsepower AMG version of the GLC-Class was to get the "coupe" body style. If you wanted the regular model's more practical shape, you had to make do with 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. But later this year, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S can be had in both body styles.

And that's really the long and short of the news. It gets the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Just like the coupe, it will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is 174 mph. It also gets adaptive air suspension, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and dynamic engine mounts.

The outside gets more aggressive bumpers, LED lighting, an adjustable exhaust and 20-inch wheels. The inside gets a 12.3-inch instrument display, unique seats and steering wheel and standard navigation with augmented reality display. You can spruce it up further with sportier seats and various appearance packages with black or carbon fiber trim. It should be exactly as fun as its "coupe" twin, just with a different look.

It goes on sale toward the end of this year. Pricing hasn't been set, yet. We predict it will be close to the roughly $85,000 price point of the current GLC 63 S Coupe.

