Rimac's next electric hypercar is going to be blindingly quick

From a rather inauspicious start in 2011, Rimac Automobili quickly made a name for itself with its first production car, the Concept One. The extremely limited all-wheel-drive Concept One pushed out a whopping 1,224 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. It had a range of 205 miles and cost a million euros when it was new. As impressive as that debut effort may have been, Rimac's next electric hypercar is set to blow those benchmarks out of the water.

Company founder Mate Rimac posted a video on YouTube showing off a preproduction version of the Concept Two (also known as the C_Two). It will carry a different name when it goes into production later this year, and it will also be even quicker than the blindingly rapid version that stars in the video. As you'll see when you click the play button, Rimac takes his creation down a deserted runway and manages to run the 1/4 mile in 8.94 seconds at 155.1 miles per hour.

A few points to consider: This preproduction model is running at about 85% torque capacity as the automaker continues tuning its motors and electronics. It's also not equipped with the launch control programming that the 1,914-horsepower production model will feature. Put simply, the upcoming Rimac will very likely be the quickest production vehicle ever sold.

To put its acceleration into perspective, Rimac brought along a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and lined 'em up for a little race. See the results for yourself up above.

