Hennessey Mammoth is a Ram 1500 TRX turned three-row SUV

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a thoroughly incredible machine that's great for pounding across dunes and flying over jumps, and you can even bring along some friends and their gear along for the ride. But what if you want to bring more friends along. Well, Hennessey Performance has the solution in the Mammoth SUV.

What it is, is a TRX turned into a three-row SUV. It's something that Hennessey has experience with, as nearly a decade ago, it started converting some of its upgraded Ford F-150 Raptors (called VelociRaptors after being tuned) into custom SUVs. Like those Fords, the Mammoth will get a custom roof, rear pillars, glass and unified interior to provide more covered space. The company will also replace the second-row bench with captain's chairs and add a third row with a folding bench seat.

While Hennessey could probably simply sell these TRX SUVs just with the body modification, the company will also add additional performance. An upgraded supercharger, pulleys, fuel injectors, engine calibration, intake and high-flow catalytic converters bring output to an absurd 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque. Hennessey claims it will get to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 11.4. The company also raises the truck an extra 2.5 inches and fits a custom off-road bumper with LED lights and 20-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

The whole thing will cost $375,000. That's no small amount, but there's a lot of custom work in the vehicle. Plus, it's exclusive, with only 20 units slated to be produced. If it's what you're looking for, the company is taking orders now.

