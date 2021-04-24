'Gran Turismo' is coming to the Olympics, kind of | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"Gran Turismo" is going to be part of the 2020 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee announced earlier this week the birth of the Olympic Virtual Series, an officially sanctioned virtual sporting event set to happen just before the "real" Olympics start in July. The Virtual Series starts on May 13th and ends June 23, 2021. It's set to feature five virtual sports: Baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and auto racing. The game chosen for the racing portion of the Virtual Series is referenced in the press release as "Gran Turismo," but we're assuming that's referring to the latest game in the series, "GT Sport," and not the original PS1 game from 1997. Details are sparse so far, but the committee promises more info is coming "soon," including how to participate in the event, so if you're a wiz at "GT" games, keep an eye out.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO has arrived in "Rocket League"

"Rocket League" is at it again, adding another real-world car to the popular car soccer game. This time around, the Lamborghini Huracan STO has hit the item shop, available in a bundle that will set you back 2,000 credits or $20. The bundle comes with the car itself, an additional set of wheels, an additional decal, two antennas and a player banner. The car looks nice and slots in to the game perfectly. Disappointingly, much like the McLaren 570S added to the game way back in 2018, Lamborghini has decided to not let players customize their STO with the hundreds of decals and wheels that players may have collected over years of play. This decision is puzzling considering car customization is such a huge part of "Rocket League." It's worth noting that Ford allows full customization of their F-150 RLE, and it continues to look great no matter what crazy mish-mash of accessories is used with it. If you're a ride-or-die Lambo fan, though, you'll want to pick up the bundle as soon as possible since it's going away on April 27th.

"Test Drive Unlimited" is back with a new entry

This week also saw the announcement of a new entry into the "Test Drive Unlimited" universe, "Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown." We don't know too much yet, but so far the developers promise players "the freedom to progress however you like" and the return of "the classic open championship concept." We'll keep you updated as we learn more, but for now, check out the teaser trailer below.