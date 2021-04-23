Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition buyers get plastic pony collectible

Ford just keeps showering gifts on its Mustang Mach-E buyers. First, Ford offered compensation of up to $1,000 and 250 kWh of free charging to buyers whose cars have been delayed. Now, Ford is sending out a 3D-printed wire-frame plastic pony sculpture to buyers of the Mach-E First Edition.

The pony sculptures are 3D-printed in plastic and then dyed in one of the three First Edition colors — Grabber Blue Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic or Carbonized Gray — to match the owner's vehicle. An included base plate has the car's VIN number printed on it.

Add the pony sculpture to the list of special equipment on the $59,900 First Edition, which already includes red brake calipers, red contrast stitching inside, “First Edition” door sill plates and brushed aluminum pedal covers. All First Editions also have the dual-motor setup with 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

We're wondering if the Mach-E plastic pony will follow the same path as another automaker sculpture: Volkswagen's "Fast" from the Mk.V GTI. If so, it won't be long before they start showing up on eBay.