Win an electric car and celebrate Earth Day

Whether you like it or not, there will come a day when most, if not all of us, will be driving electric cars. For some of us that day can't come soon enough, and in honor of Earth Day we've put together a list of our favorite car giveaways so you can save some green while being green.

Win a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S and $20,000 - Enter Here

If there’s one thing Porsche is good at, it’s making fast, beautiful cars, and the Taycan Turbo S is no exception. Making 750 horsepower, 774 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 161 miles per hour, punching the accelerator will surely throw you back in your seat. In fact, its 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds matches that of the quickest Porsche 911 ever made, the Turbo S.

The difference between this Taycan Turbo S and that 911 Turbo S, of course, is that the only reason you’ll ever need to stop off at a gas station is to fill up on snacks. That and the fact the Taycan doesn't actually have a turbo anywhere in the car. We wouldn’t be reaching for a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, though, because this incredibly comfortable leather interior is immaculate, and we’d hope to keep it that way. Enter here for a chance to win this prize worth $220,000.

Win a Himalaya Land Rover Defender 110 EV and $20,000 - Enter Here

The Land Rover Defender is an icon: an intense, luxurious off-roader that turns heads and can crawl up nearly anything. The problem? For the past 20+ years it hasn't been available in the United States and it's never been what you’d call environmentally friendly. But this Defender is different. It’s vintage, restored by Himalaya and it’s all-electric.

At 275 horsepower, you won’t be thrown back in your seat, but the 406 lb-ft of torque helps make this an incredibly capable rock crawler. While the 200-mile range isn’t going to be enough to overland for weeks at a time, most of us can count on one hand the amount of times we drive each year more than 200 miles in one sitting.

According to Omaze some of the other added features include a “Momo steering wheel, Front Runner roof rack, 18” Land Rover Sawtooth wheels w/ 33” tires, Himalaya front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and side markers, Black wing top 5 bar set, swing away tire carrier, KBX front grille, panoramic rear windows, custom heated leather seats, Puma-style steering wheel, modern gauges, 2” suspension lift, disc brake conversion, Alpine touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth and compact subwoofers.”

Additionally, Omaze is throwing in $20,000 cash. All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, capable luxury electric SUV that has a retail value of $210,000. Enter to win it here.

Win a Custom Tesla Model S and $20,000 - Enter Here

The Tesla Model S, with it’s 348-mile range and 0-60 time of just 2.3 seconds, is the quickest production sedan ever made. The Model S-APEX, a custom-built version by Unplugged Performance, takes the 762-horsepower Model S and adds a lowered suspension and a custom cognac leather interior that’ll make your grandfather’s antique armchair jealous.

Along with being incredibly powerful and good looking, this Model S comes with the features that make the Model S stand out, including a panoramic sunroof, a 17-inch infotainment system and all of the autopilot features Tesla has become famous (infamous?) for.

According to Omaze some of the other added features include a “Matte Graphite wrap; S-APEX carbon fiber widebody kit adds 80mm to car’s width; 21-inch Unplugged UP-03 wheels with OMAZE engraving and 325 section width rear tires; Sports Dynamic Air Suspension Lowering Kit; carbon fiber rear decklid spoiler, diffuser and side skirts; black-out trim package; custom Cognac leather interior.”

Omaze is throwing in $20,000 cash, too. All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, wicked fast EV that has a retail value of $210,000.

Win an Audi E-Tron Sportback and $20,000 - Enter Here

The Audi E-Tron packs more than 400 horsepower, almost 500 lb-ft of torque and Quattro all-wheel drive. And while it won’t beat a Tesla Model X in a drag race, you can’t beat the price tag of this one that Omaze is giving away.

The bonus: This EV also comes with $20,000 in cash as well as a trip to Denver to see The Lumineers, a total value of over $100,000.

