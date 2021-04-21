The Opel Manta GSe is a gorgeous, factory electric restomod build

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is Opel’s factory interpretation of an electric resto-modded Manta. Opel is releasing photos and a few details of the car just now, and the attractive EV has our attention.

Starting from a 1970 Opel Manta A, Opel removed the four-cylinder engine from under the hood and replaced it with a “powerful electric motor.” We’re not to know how much power yet, but it sounds like there’s just a single motor powering the rear wheels for this build. On the outside, you can see that Opel has chosen to use its old shade of neon yellow for the exterior. It fits the EV build perfectly.

The grille is replaced with what Opel is calling the “Opel Pixel-Visor.” It’s a fully digital display, as if it were a display monitor or something of that nature. Opel projects short mission statements onto the screen (you can see in the video below). They say things like “My German heart has been ELEKTRified,” and “I'm on a zero e-mission. I am an ElektroMOD.” If you look at the grille closely, you’ll also be able to see the traditional Manta logo is made up of QR code symbols and shapes.

“The Manta GSe ElektroMOD is the work of passionate designers, 3D modelers, engineers, technicians, mechanics, product and brand experts,” says Pierre-Olivier Garcia, Opel global brand design manager. “All Opel people through and through, who love cars and have fun developing new things. With the Manta GSe we are building a bridge from the great Opel tradition to a sustainable future that is worth striving for. This mixture of zeitgeist from then and now is absolutely fascinating.”

We’re still not allowed to see the interior, but Opel says it has a fully digital cockpit with a sporty slant to it. The missing specs and other detailed photos are expected to be released on May 19 this year, and we’ll be eagerly awaiting them. Tell us what you think of this restomod build: Would you convert an old Manta into a modern EV?