2022 Volkswagen Taos priced, tops out at $35,440

Pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Taos is out, and it’s starting right about where VW predicted it would at the model’s formal reveal. A base S model with front-wheel drive starts at $24,190, including the $1,195 destination charge. If you want all-wheel drive, VW is tacking on an extra $2,045, leaving you with a final of $26,235.

The base car comes with a decent set of standard equipment. You get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment, 8-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and cloth seats. All-wheel-drive models automatically add heated front seats, heated mirrors and heated windshield washer nozzles. You don’t get VW driver assistance systems in the base car, but a $995 package adds automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. The package also includes auto high beams, rain-sensing wipers and leatherette steering wheel and shifter.

An SE (starts at $28,440 or $29,890 for all-wheel drive) comes with most of the optional items available on the S, plus extras like a power driver’s seat, leatherette seats, keyless entry, remote start and privacy glass. However, you don’t automatically get adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist — those will cost you $895 and come bundled with other things like VW Travel Assist and Emergency Assist.

The fully-equipped SEL model is a hefty $32,685 for a front-drive model or $34,240 for an all-wheel-drive Taos. This Taos comes with nearly every possible feature available. A panoramic sunroof can be tacked on for an extra $1,200, but that’s all. It comes with 18-inch wheels standard, but upgrade to all-wheel drive, and you get 19-inch wheels.

VW planted the Taos in a weird ‘tweener segment. It’s closer in size to something like the Kia Seltos or Chevy Trailblazer, but that said, it’s even marginally bigger than those. Traditional compact crossovers like the CR-V and RAV4 are still bigger than the Taos, but it’s encroaching on the smaller side of that class. The price also splits the difference between something like a Seltos and RAV4. It’s significantly more expensive than other subcompacts, but slots in just under the bigger models. We’ll need to spend some time with it to see if the Taos really is worth its price premium over something like the Kia Seltos, but the wait shouldn’t be much longer. VW says the model will be hitting dealers in June this year.

