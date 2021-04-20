Volkswagen ID.4 wins World Car of the Year award

The Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV has been crowned the 2021 World Car of the Year. The award is conferred by a panel of 93 journalists representing 28 different countries. VW's first EV from its dedicated platform, the ID.4 was deemed the most significant new car of the year, beating out 24 other nominees. The other two top finalists were the Toyota Yaris and the Honda e.
Additionally, the WCOTY jurors honored the redesigned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class as the World Luxury Car of the Year. The award for World Performance Car of the Year went to the new, 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. The World Urban Car of the Year was the Honda e, the retro-inspired electric minicar. And the Land Rover Defender was recognized as the World Car Design of the Year.
This is the 17th year for the awards. Previous WCOTY winners include the Kia Telluride last year, the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019 and the Volvo XC60 in 2018.
