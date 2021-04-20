Why this Porsche 911 Turbo S special edition wins at cars and coffee

For many Porsche collectors, exclusivity is inextricably linked to desirability. That might make this particular version of the latest, 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S particularly covetable, at least in the U.S. This is the Turbo S 20 Years Porsche China Edition, and as the name implies, it's available only in the Chinese mainland market.

Created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the model commemorates Porsche's 20th anniversary selling cars in China. The model includes the Sport Chrono package, White Gold exterior design elements, and special badging. The interior gets body-color accents. The Turbo S 20 Years Porsche China Edition is available in five colors, two heritage and three modern: Oslo Blue (pictured) is an original 356 hue; Gulf Orange is borrowed from the Gulf-liveried 917 race car; the other three colors are Ruby Star, Mint Green, and Viola Purple Metallic.

Outside of the special livery and design tweaks, it appears that the 20 Years Porsche China Edition is otherwise a garden-variety 911 Turbo S, with 640 horsepower from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six, all-wheel drive, eight-speed PDK transmission, and active anti-roll bars, among other hero-making features. Just like any 2021 911 Turbo S, it gets to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and is able to reach 205 mph.

While any 911 Turbo S commands respect, the master of the universe who imports one of these is certain to have the only one of its kind. That doesn't make it any quicker or any faster, but at least for some Porschephiles, that makes it sweeter.

