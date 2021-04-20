Kia Soul and Seltos models recalled for faulty oil rings

Kia is recalling its Soul and Seltos crossovers because of improperly heat-treated oil rings. The affected models have the 2.0-liter Nu MPI four-cylinder engine. The faulty rings can lead to engine damage.

Kia says that 147,249 cars are affected. Dealers will tear down the engines and inspect for damage. Vehicles with engine damage will get new engines. The company also says it is fitting the vehicles with piston ring noise sensing system software.

The service action is set to begin June 11. Kia owners can contact the company for more information at 800-333-4542. Kia's internal reference number for this recall is SC209.