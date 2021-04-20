Grab this 1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo, a forgotten '90s sports coupe

When it comes to high-performance 1990s sports coupes, it's safe to say that the Dodge Stealth is not the first name that springs to mind. True to its name, the Dodge Stealth, which debuted as a rebadged Mitsubishi 3000GT in 1991, was an under-the-radar choice back in the day. And the passage of time has further erased it from the collective subconscious. Whereas Mitsubishi stuck with the 3000GT through the end of the decade, the Stealth faded away after 1996. But the top-spec version of the Stealth, the R/T Turbo, boasted some serious performance bona fides, and this first-year version, up for auction right now on Cars & Bids, wears the model's signature bright red and has just 28k miles.

While lesser Stealths had front-wheel drive and naturally aspirated V6s, the R/T Turbo got much more serious hardware. Its twin-turbocharged V6 cranked out an awesome-for-the-time — and still impressive — 300 horsepower and 307 pound-feet of torque. The 1990s being a time when sports cars of course came with stick shifts, this Stealth R/T Turbo also has a five-speed manual. Benefitting from the techno-wizardry that characterized high-performance Japanese cars developed during the country's bubble-economy era, it also boasts all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, making it the functional equal of the 3000GT VR4.

Then there are the Stealth R/T Turbo's additional Nineties elements: pop-up headlights, gathered leather upholstery, push-button-intensive dash, stereo with graphic equalizer, and a power antenna. The styling is similar but not identical to that of the Mitsubishi. We're particularly digging the way the Chrysler Pentastar is incorporated into the design of the original wheels.

As of this writing with three days to go in the auction, bidding stands at $13,200. Not bad for a car that could out-accelerate a Ferrari Testarossa or Lotus Espirit from 0 to 60 and could out-corner a Porsche 911 Carrera. At least, that's what Dodge claimed in the commercial below.